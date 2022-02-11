Nigeria: 120 Terrorists Killed, 965 Surrender in 3 Weeks

Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said 965 Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have surrendered as troops offensive operation led to decimation of 120 others and the arrest of 50 insurgents in three weeks.

The director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Benard Onyeuko, who disclosed this during the Defence Headquarters' bi-weekly update on five major Armed Forces of Nigeria operations across the country, said a cache of arms and ammunition were recovered.

He said a senior ISWAP commander, Mallam Ari, the Amirul Fiya in charge of Kirta Wulgo and some foreign mercenaries fabricating Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) for the terrorist were killed during airstrikes during the period under review.

Relatedly, he said airstrikes conducted on ISWAP enclaves at Abbaganaram, Bukar Mairam, Chukum Gudu and Jubilaram in Marte local government area neutralised scores of terrorists including high profile commanders while about 25 terrorists got drowned in the lake in an attempt to escape the bombardment.

The troops also destroyed ISWAP armoury and warehouse and arrested several terrorists while assorted arms and ammunition were recovered and captured their gun trucks and other weapons.

Furthermore, troops recovered livestock and other items of security concern as well as rescued some abducted civilians.

"Cumulatively, the troops within the period under review, neutralised 120 fighters, arrested 50 of the terrorists, five gu trucks, 50 assorted arms and 200 rounds of different calibres of ammunition, were captured from the terrorists. Additionally, troops rescued 25 abducted civilians.

"Similarly, a total of 965 terrorists and their families and 550 children surrendered to own troops deployed at different location including: Gamboru, Tumbumma, Kukawa, Baga, Gwoza, Mallam Fotori, Damboa, Kirta Wulgo, Bun Yadi, Gujiba, Madiya all in Borno and Yobe State.

" It is noteworthy to state that out of the 965 terrorists that surrendered within the period under review 104 are from ISWAP Camp that surrendered to own troops at Marte," he said.

He said the surrendered terrorist have been properly documented and handed over to the appropriate authorities for necessary action.

In the Northwest, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI maintained the operational pace by conducting clearance operations on criminal enclaves across the theatre.