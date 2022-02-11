Nigeria: Zulum Seeks Political Solution to Insurgency

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has disclosed that with the recent military onslaught and the massive laying down of weapons, "God willing, Boko Haram insurgency will end next year."

The governor also called for a political solution to the protracted insurgency in the North East region.

He spoke yesterday with State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, over 30,000 former fighters have so far surrendered and are in the custody of the authorities.

He said the state government does not offer any incentive to the fighters to come out of the forests, rather, they have done so voluntarily.

Zulum said he discussed the continuing surrender of the insurgents and the case of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) with the president.

He said the security situation in the state has improved considerably, hoping that things will continue in that direction.

Zulum reiterated that kinetic measures alone will not end the war and therefore advised that a political solution be applied.

He said, "As of now, we have received no fewer than 30,000 from beginning to date for both Boko Haram and ISWAP. ISWAP, we have started receiving them in a few numbers, but Boko Haram, we have started receiving them in huge numbers.

"As I've been saying, the kinetic measures alone will never end the insurgency. The social and political dimensions of this crisis are very important.

"So, we have decided to engage them through dialogue and mediation, with a view to ensuring that many of them should lay down their arms.

"So far, so good, the objective has started yielding positive results. Apart from this, in Borno State, for example, we had problems on the shores of Lake Chad as well as in Southern Borno, I'm pleased to inform you that there was a very heavy military deployment in Southern Borno.

"And I hope such a deployment will also take place in Northern Borno, with a view to clearing ISWAP insurgents in Lake Chad. So, this has also yielded positive results.

"And then on the relocation of the two local government areas that last time, I said are not occupied by human beings, we are also doing very well with the military to see how we can return the population.

"The military has also given us the go ahead. So, we're working with them to see how we can return them. Things are getting better in Borno State and this is the major reason why I came to see Mr President.

"The way we are going, with the support of the federal government with good management, Boko Haram will be over very soon.

"Insha Allah. Even now in Borno State, we're doing very well, extremely well," he said.

When asked if he is saying it will end in 2023?

He replied, "Insha Allah. You know what I mean by Insha Allah, God willing."