Nigeria: How Bandits Recruit Informants in Niger - Investigation

Fresh facts have emerged on how terrorists/bandits use force to make villagers to become their informants in Niger State.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that some of the villagers serving as informants were forced into it, against their will by the bandits.

It was learnt that the terrorists first abduct their prospective informants and threaten them with payment of ransom, instant death, or offer to become informants.

Findings revealed that the terrorists pick their targets based on the work of another informant who might have done a background check on such persons.

Bandits Kill 29, Kidnap Others In Katsina, Niger

"The terrorists, sometimes go after the members of the family of their target they feel is proving difficult. In a village around Rafi local government area, they picked 21 members of the family of a man who reported one of their informants to security operative," a source told LEADERSHIP Friday.

The source hinted that the number of informants in the villages remains high despite the law passed by the state House of Assembly making the act a capital offence.

A villager in Galadima Gogo who prefers anonymity told LEADERSHIP Friday that "the recent high fatality recorded in the village and the subsequent attacks on Allawa, Zalzzaga, Chibani and other areas were the handiwork of several informants exposing the operational format of the security operatives."

The villager also said members of the local vigilante and hunters have become persistent targets of the terrorists because of the informants who have exposed them.

Meanwhile, in checking the trend, the state commissioner of local government and internal security Emmanuel Umar has announced rewards for those who are ready to supply credible intelligence on the terrorists to reverse the trend.

Similarly, the chief press secretary to Niger State governor Mary Noel Berje said yesterday that "the situation had indeed remained a nightmare for the state government which has done and is still doing a lot in close collaboration with the military and other security agencies to reverse the trend."