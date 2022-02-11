Kenya: Hearing of Willy Kimani Murder Trial Concluded

11 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Willy Kimani murder ended on Thursday after the prosecution and defense counsels concluded their arguments.

Following this, Justice Jessie Lesiit said she will issue the judgement to the four police officers and a police informer accused of killing lawyer Willy Kimani and two others in June 23,2016, within 60 days.

Justice Lesiit said she has 6,114 pages and, 117 exhibits and testimonies from 46 prosecution witnesses and 34 defense witnesses to look through.

The police informer however has asked the judge to declare the case a mistrial on the grounds that she had no jurisdiction to hear the case.

Peter Ngungi, the fifth accused, who confessed to the killings and claimed he was used by the killers has said the case should be retried afresh since the judge was promoted to the Court of Appeal and therefore cannot handle High Court matters.

The prosecution disagreed with Ngungi stating that the decision to have Justice Lesiit continue with the case hearing was given the Chief Justice and that similar directives have been given to other judges before.

