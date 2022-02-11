Uganda Writer Rukirabashaija Flees the Country, Fearing for His Life - Lawyer

10 February 2022
Radio France Internationale

Ugandan writer Kakwenza Rukirabashaija has fled the country fearing for his life after spending nearly a month in detention, according to his lawyer Eron Kiiza.

"He fears poisoning as a result of his injuries and the injections of unknown substances he was subjected to," says Kiiza, adding that he will get medical treatment for all his injuries.

The author claims he was tortured while in custody and tweeted photos of the scars on his back and his swollen feet after he was released on bail in late January.

Ugandan novelist Rukirabashaija released on bail, recovering from 'torture' after insulting tweet

Ugandan writer Rukirabashaija tortured over Museveni & son criticism: lawyer

Rukirabashaija, 33, was detained at the end of December after posting a number of tweets about President Yoweri Museveni and his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who heads Uganda's Land Army.

He was later charged with "offensive communication" for calling Kainerugaba "obese", among other comments.

The author of the satire The Greedy Barbarian, which speaks of corruption in a fictional country much like Uganda, was slated to go on trial on 23 March.

Both the European Union and the United States have called out Ugandan authorities over human rights abuses in the country.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X