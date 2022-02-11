Tanzania: Govt - Radio Stations Increase Due to Economic Growth

DEPUTY Minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology, Mathew Kundo has attributed the increasing number of registered radio stations in the country to economic development, promotion of democracy and freedom of expression.

Mr Kundo, however, warned that some ethical breaches aggravated by some politicians and stakeholders in the media industry have been the major challenge making journalists to violate ethics, principles and legal guidelines governing their profession.

Mr Kundo made the remarks yesterday, during the commemoration of the World Radio Day, held at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) organised by the School of Journalism and Public Relations.

"Currently there are around 201 registered radio stations in Tanzania, which are promoting freedom of expression and civic participation while offering employment to the locals. This growth of radio sector is important for economic growth, however, violation of media ethics is in some ways becoming a song of a day," he pointed out.

Elaborating, the deputy minister said there were various challenges facing the industry including systemic and technological changes, which are partly contributing to the massive breach of ethics in the profession.

He added: "Yet some politicians and some stakeholders have been capitalizing on this to prioritize their interests, thus pressure journalists to violate ethics.

"Respect for ethical standards has been a challenge in this digital age contributed partly by us-the politicians. This happens in several times, when politician(s) intervene or influence journalists not to broadcast or report some information."

He observed that journalists should not be directly blamed or accused of violating the ethics of the profession, as there are many contributors to the issue and that it is the responsibility of stakeholders to ensure they help them to adhere to the principles and laws of the profession.

"We should not be quick to blame journalists for violating their professional ethics, because they find themselves morally degraded and that is, why we are here to help them adhere to their work ethic and need to adequate research to avoid burdening them," he said

He further elaborated that, the media industry through radio stations has been growing day by day with studies showing that by 2021 the government had issued more than 200 radio licenses to commercial and community radios in comparison to 2015, when the government issued only 91 licenses nationwide.

"My ministry is tirelessly working hard to effect some improvements on daily basis. This aims to stimulate the establishment of many radio stations across the country so that the public, including those in remote areas can be reached with information vital for making right decisions,"

The deputy minister further said the government has continued to subsidise community radio stations to ensure their frequencies reach all parts of the country. .

Commenting, UDSM'S Deputy vice Chancellor (Research) Professor Bernadeta Killian, said a survey conducted in 2021, showed that 46 percent of Tanzanians were relying on radio stations to get information, 35 percent on TV stations, while 7 percent on newspapers. In most cases, social new media networks were tapped by 12 percent of Tanzanians as source of information.

On his part, United Nation's Resident Coordinator Mr. Zlatan Milisic promised to continue supporting improvement of radio performance in Tanzania for inclusive participation in development activities. He said that this should come with emphasis of ensuring that rural areas are not left behind in getting access to radio stations.

"Radio stations are dependable source of information to the developing nations including Tanzania. UN remains committed to ensuring that radio shares have high quality content. Let us all remain committed to supporting radios," he urged.