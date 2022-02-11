Tanzania: Dodoma Youth Advised On Improving Grape Productivity

DODOMA City Council has urged the youth in the capital to form or joint grape-growing groups, so that they can access loans from the council to improve the crop cultivations.

Grape is one of the strategic crops grown in various parts of the Dodoma region and sustains several livelihoods.

The call was made recently by the Director of Dodoma City Council, Joseph Mafuru at a ceremony to provide loans to women, youths, and people with disabilities in Dodoma.

Equally, Councils in the country have been tasked to allocate 10 per cent of their revenue for providing loans to women, youths and people with disabilities.

Director Mafuru said if youths can form groups and access loans from the council, they can improve production and be more successful, instead of everyone fighting independently.

He added: "We advise them (youths) to form groups, and then come to our office for loans ... We are not afraid to give someone 300m/- , 400m/- or 500m/- even if it is one group. We can only hold one session here to give the group 800m/-," he pointed out, while emphasizing the council's economical prowess.

Mr Mafuru further said the provision of the loans to groups within the council is based on the criteria set by the government adding that there is no bias of any kind in empowering the group as stipulated by the law.

"We are not looking at the status of anyone; the loans are for everyone as long as you are eligible for it. We encourage those who are afraid of coming to our offices to come and access the funds... it's theirs we collect from them," he insisted.

However, he encouraged those who were worried about the process of acquiring the loans to visit the ward offices, noting that there are ward community development officers, who can guide all processes to successful acquisitions.

The director hinted that in quarter of every year, Dodoma city council provides 1.2 billion to 1.4 billion from 10 per cent of local revenue for economic empowerment.