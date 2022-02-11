Tanzania: Yanga, Lusajo Top 14-Game Run

AS the NBC Premier League take a pause to pave way for the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) round of 16 matches, 217 goals have been netted in the different venues across the country.

However, until now, Namungo striker and skipper Reliant Lusajo is commanding the top goal scorers' list with 9 goals to his name and has intensified his chase for the golden boot at the end of the season.

The Taifa Stars striker, Lusajo has accumulatively scored 50 goals during his stay at Namungo in all competitions something which is remarkable for him as he has still got pace and energy to achieve more.

He is unstoppable when it comes to putting the ball behind the net and many pundits have already forecasted his bright future if he continues with the same aggressiveness, then clinching the best scorer award will be an easy task for him.

"I am grateful to God for enabling me to top the scorer's list until this juncture and also, I thank all my teammates for playing with one determination to help our team win matches.

"For me to lead the top goal scorers' race up to this moment does not mean that I am the best than others but rather, God has planned to let it be that way and I know that other players are also doing well in scoring," he said recently.

Occupying second place on the scorers' list are Fiston Mayele (Young Africans), Vitalis Mayanga (Polisi Tanzania) and George Mpole (Geita Gold) who have each netted 6 goals.

On third slot are Meddie Kagere (Simba) and Jeremiah Juma (Tanzania Prisons) who have pumped in 5 goals apiece while Richard Ng'ondya (Mbeya City), Feisal Salum (Yanga) and Juma Luizio (Mbeya City) occupy the fourth place with 4 goals each.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also with 4 goals are Rodgers Kola (Azam), Matheo Simon (KMC), Saido Ntibazonkiza (Yanga) and Paul Nonga (Mbeya City).

On the other hand, league leaders Yanga are the side with 23, the highest number of goals scored. They are three goals superior to the second-placed Azam with 20 goals while Mbeya City and Namungo are placed third on the run after each netting 17 goals from their 14-game outings.

Simba are fourth with 16 goals while Kagera Sugar, Geita Gold, KMC and Mbeya Kwanza accommodate the fifth place after each netting 13 goals.

Biashara United and Ruvu Shooting have each scored 12 goals to sit on the sixth place whereas Mtibwa Sugar and the bottom-placed Tanzania Prisons have netted 8, the lowest number of goals so far.