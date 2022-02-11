Tanzania: Change Working Mode to Fight GBV-Ministry

PERMANENT Secretary in the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Dr Zainab Chaula, has called upon executives of the National Action Plan for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Children (MTAKUWWA) to change their working mode in order to attain the intended results.

Dr Chaula made the remarks in Dodoma while opening a meeting of the Executive Committee composed of departments and ministries implementing the plan.

PS Chaula urged that everyone involved in implementing the plan should fulfill his/her responsibilities for the intended results to be attained.

She said there must be criteria to address the challenges of violence so that the results can be seen from the village to the national levels.

"Our work performance should be determined with the result, in this five-year plan, everyone should fulfill his/her duties and any responsibilities assigned must be presented in statistics," she insisted.

She added that if the committee fulfills its responsibilities, acts of violence will be reduced or eliminated completely.

On his part, Geoffrey Chambua, coordinator of the pilot project to eradicate sexual violence, noted that in the three-month project, Kinondoni District saw the need to have hands-on facilities to help victims of sexual violence have access to essential services together.

The Deputy Director of Women in Law and Development (WILDAF) Cecilia Assey, commended the government for working closely with developments' stakeholders and called upon them to work together to end the problem of violence.

Ms Assey suggested that the collaboration between the two parties should be embraced to fight gender-based violence including sexual violence in societies.

Also, she hinted that her organization's goal is to provide accessible services for victims of violence and ensure that citizens are reached and educated on the effects of violence in the society.