Tanzania: Kagera Residents Hail Fid Signing On Eacop Project

KAGERA residents have hailed the signing of the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project describing the signing as a key milestone for the execution of the long awaited project.

Dauda Byombalirwa (57) from Missenyi District's Minziro village said many people have been waiting for a long time adding that the implementation of the project will speed development.

He commended Presidents Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and his counterpart President Samia Suluhu Hassan for the wise decision to allow the oil pipeline to pass through Tanzania noting that this would hasten people's development.

"This is a golden opportunity. We have a duty to safeguard the pipeline night and day. Let's all play our role satisfactorily," he said.

Ms Aurelia Domician (25), a teacher at Kaigara secondary school, in Muleba District, on her part, said the project was a blessing not only for salaried workers but also the millions of farmers in Tanzania.

"Kagera residents and all Tanzanians in eight regions where the 1445-km East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) will pass must ensure that it is safeguarded, while at same time take advantage of the project," she said.

The FID was signed at a historic ceremony held recently at Kololo grounds in Kampala, Uganda and was witnessed by President Museveni and Tanzania's Vice- President Dr Philip Mpango, who represented President Samia. The FID is the stage in energy projects in which the firms operating the venture sanction its development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Out of the 1445 kilometres, Tanzania takes the lion's share, with about 1147 kms, almost 80 per cent. The oil pipeline will pass through eight regions, 24 districts and 134 wards. The respective regions include Kagera, Geita, Shinyanga, Tabora, Singida, Dodoma, Manyara and Tanga.

In Kagera region the pipeline will pass through 20 Wards, 34 villages and 117 hamlets. About 10,000-15,000 Tanzanians will get employment, out of which 2,017 will be Kagera residents.

Tanzania holds 15 per cent shares under the Hoima (Uganda)-Chongoleani (Tanga) oil pipeline, while the government had already paid 259.96bn/- for implementation of the project.

Under EACOP implementation, there will be four pumping stations on Tanzania side. One will be at Kyaka (Missenyi) in Kagera region, another at Singida and two others in Tanga. Also, there will be 17 camps, while two will be in Kagera region-one at Karambi village in Muleba District and Kyaka village in Missenyi District.

The project will be constructed and operated through a pipeline company with shareholding from the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC), the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC), and the two oil companies-TotalEnergies and CNOOC.