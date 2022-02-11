Tanzania: Zanzibar, UN Family Prioritises Development Programmes

ZANZIBAR is on track to achieve its development goals aligned with the international and regional sustainable development plans, it has been revealed.

The Executive Secretary of the Planning Commission, under the Isles State Ministry- Finance and Planning, Dr Rahma Salim said this on Wednesday at the one-day 'Zanzibar Government Inter-Ministerial Technical Committee (IMTC) and the UN Country Management Team (UNCMT)' meeting held at Forodhani in the revolutionary council meeting Hall.

She said that the UN and other development partners have been helping the government in capacity building, planning and financing the implementation of the Zanzibar vision 2050.

"We are on the right track due to the growing good relations with the United Nations (UN) organisations," she said.

The Co-Chair of the IMTC-UNCMT and Resident Coordinator of the UN System in Tanzania, Zlatan Milisic said the UN support in Zanzibar is articulated in United Nations Development Assistance Plan (UNDAP) II, which runs until June 2022 and is aligned to the national development plan MKUZA III.

"Through four inter-related themes (inclusive growth, healthy nation, resilience and democratic governance, gender and human rights) UN supported the government of Zanzibar realise its National Vision 2020, which among its key achievements was Zanzibar becoming a lower middle-income country."

He said that the United Nations will continue working with Zanzibar in implementing sustainable development cooperative framework (UNSDCF) the successor to UNDAP II, which articulates UN's niche in advancing development priorities in Zanzibar 2022-2026 and an entry point for the UN Country Team to support Zanzibar achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Africa Agenda 2063.

Permanent Secretary in the Office of President, who also chaired the meeting Mr Mussa Hajji Ali thanked the United Nations for being a committed development partner and supporting initiatives that will lead to transformative changes in Zanzibar.