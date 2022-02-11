Mozambique: Covid-19 - 60 New Cases and 196 Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Wednesday reported a further 60 cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and 196 recoveries.

According to a Wednesday press release from the Ministry of Health, since the start of the pandemic 1,242,168 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 2,347 of them in the previous 24 hours.

2,287 of these tests gave negative results. The 60 positive cases raised to 224,494 the total number of cases diagnosed in Mozambique.

Of the cases identified on Wednesday, 32 were men and 28 were women. The largest number of positive cases (42 - 70 per cent) were from Maputo city. There were also six cases from Maputo province, four from Tete, three from Niassa, two from Cabo Delgado, two from Sofala and one from Zambezia. No positive cases were reported from the other four provinces.

The positivity rate (the percentage of people tested found to be infected with the virus) fell from 3.2 per cent on Tuesday to 2.56 per cent on Wednesday.

The Ministry release reported one further death from Covid-19. She was a woman aged over 50 who died in Maputo city. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 2,186.

In the same 24 hour period, three new Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital, two in Maputo and one in Niassa. No patients were discharged.

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres rose from 25 on Tuesday to 27 on Wednesday. 14 of these patients (51.9 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also four patients in Niassa, three in Manica, two in Nampula, and one each in Zambezia, Tete. Inhambane and Matola. No Covid-19 patients were hospitalised in Cabo Delgado, Sofala or Gaza.

Of the 196 recoveries, 93 were from Gaza, 84 from Manica and 19 from Tete. The total number of recoveries now stands at 217,675, which is slightly less than 97 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases fell from 4.766 on Tuesday to 4,629 on Wednesday. The geographical breakdown of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 3,503 (75.7 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 435; Cabo Delgado, 167; Zambezia, 138; Niassa, 135; Tete, 69; Gaza, 63; Inhambane, 49; Manica, 31; Nampula, 29; and Sofala, 10.

The Ministry release also reported that, over the previous 24 hours, a further 45,346 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. The number of people fully vaccinated in Mozambique against the disease has now exceeded ten million.

As of Wednesday, it was 10,008,052 - which is 65.8 per cent of all citizens aged 18 years and above.

11,637,628 people have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 72,430 have received booster doses.