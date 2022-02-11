Mozambique: Inflation of Over Two Per Cent in January

Maputo — The average level of prices in Mozambique rose by 2.18 per cent in January, according to the National Statistics Institute (INE), drawing on the consumer price indices of the three largest cities (Maputo, Nampula and Beira).

This pushed annual inflation (1 February 2021 to 31 January 2022) to 7.8 per cent. This was the highest inflation rate for January since 2017. The annual rate has been rising steadily - from just over four per cent a year ago, to 5.52 per cent in June, 6.04 per cent in September, 6.74 per cent in December, and now 7.8 per cent.

The main price rises in January were for tomatoes (21.9 per cent), coconuts (15.5 per cent), urban passenger transport (9.3 per cent), rice (6.2 per cent), and second hand cars (5.1 per cent).

Prices for a few goods declined over the month - lemons by 16.1 per cent, fresh prawns by 6.2 per cent, and live chickens by 5.5 per cent.

Of the three cities, Beira had the highest price rises in January (2.6 per cent), followed by Maputo (2.29 per cent), and Nampula (1.69 per cent).