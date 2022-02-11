Mozambique: Inflation of Over Two Per Cent in January

10 February 2022
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The average level of prices in Mozambique rose by 2.18 per cent in January, according to the National Statistics Institute (INE), drawing on the consumer price indices of the three largest cities (Maputo, Nampula and Beira).

This pushed annual inflation (1 February 2021 to 31 January 2022) to 7.8 per cent. This was the highest inflation rate for January since 2017. The annual rate has been rising steadily - from just over four per cent a year ago, to 5.52 per cent in June, 6.04 per cent in September, 6.74 per cent in December, and now 7.8 per cent.

The main price rises in January were for tomatoes (21.9 per cent), coconuts (15.5 per cent), urban passenger transport (9.3 per cent), rice (6.2 per cent), and second hand cars (5.1 per cent).

Prices for a few goods declined over the month - lemons by 16.1 per cent, fresh prawns by 6.2 per cent, and live chickens by 5.5 per cent.

Of the three cities, Beira had the highest price rises in January (2.6 per cent), followed by Maputo (2.29 per cent), and Nampula (1.69 per cent).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X