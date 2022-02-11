Mozambique: Hidden Debts - Renato Matusse Must Find Another Lawyer

10 February 2022
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Judge Efigenio Baptista of the Maputo City Court on Wednesday advised Renato Matusse, one of the 19 people accused of financial crimes in the case of Mozambique's "hidden debts", that he needs to find a new lawyer, following the expulsion from the courtroom last Friday of the two lawyers who were representing him, Salvador Nkamati and Jaime Sunda.

Matusse was once a political adviser to former President Armando Guebuza, He is facing charges of money-laundering, embezzlement and trafficking in influence.

On Friday, in what seemed a clearly coordinated move, Nkamati and Sunda baited Baptista, insulting the judge, and repeatedly interrupting him, with the result that he threw them both out of the courtroom, and ordered criminal proceedings against Nkamati for contempt of court.

Baptista is not inclined to let either of the lawyers back into his court any time soon. They have not purged their contempt and, as far as the judge is concerned, the article in the Penal Procedural Code which he cited to justify his action, remains in force.

So Matusse is now without a lawyer. Baptista said he has five days to hire a new lawyer. Failing that, Matusse will be represented by an official defender.

A campaign against Baptista is now in full swing in Mozambican social media, and in some of the less reputable parts of the Mozambican media. Those out for Baptista's blood make no secret of their desire to discredit the "hidden debts" trial, and to have any sentences delivered by Baptista declared null and void.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X