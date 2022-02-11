Mozambique: EU Pledges Support to Fight Terrorism in Cabo Delgado

10 February 2022
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambique will receive from the European Union (EU) multiple forms of support, including the supply of equipment, training and capacity building for the Defence and Security Forces fighting terror attacks in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday at the end of a three day visit to EU headquarters in Brussels, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said that joint efforts by the Mozambican Defence and Security Forces, Rwandan troops and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Military Mission (SAMIM) involve high costs that one way or another must be paid.

Nyusi acknowledged that the support granted by SADC member states will not last forever, due to the costs involved, therefore it is important to carry out diplomatic offensives to ensure further support to avert the risk of failure of the mission on the ground.

"We addressed the fight against terrorism, which involves very high costs for our partners who will not bear it for a long time. The operations on the ground might be jeopardised due to the shortage of support," Nyusi said, adding that he was bold enough to address the issue and the EU is well aware of it.

The fierce intensity of the recent allied military offensives has pushed the terrorists to set up new hideouts or desperately run away, on a weekly or monthly basis. The success might lead to a situation where the attacks spill over into places bordering Cabo Delgado, just like the episodes recorded in late 2021 in the neighbouring province of Niassa.

However, Nyusi stated that the UE has been informed about Mozambique's firm determination to defeat the terrorists and guarantee State security, as well as ensuring the return of displaced people to their places of origin where they will resume their livelihoods.

"We have explained everything to our EU partners and we have also explained that we recovered some district capitals which had fallen into the hands of the terrorists. But it is not yet time to celebrate victory," Nyusi warned.

