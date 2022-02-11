Tanzania Govt Restores Licenses of Four Newspapers

Government has restored the licenses of four newspapers today.

Minister responsible for Information, Nape Nnauye announced the government's decision to lift the ban of the outlets at a meeting with editors held in Dar es Salaam.

Newspapers whose licenses were revoked for violations of journalistic ethics and laws were Tanzania Daima, Mwanahalisi, Mseto and Mawio.

Nape handed over the licenses to the representatives of the said newspapers to signify that they were allowed to operate.

April 2021, President Samia Suluhu Hassan ordered authorities at the Information ministry to lift a ban on some media outlets.

She directed that; "You should lift the ban but tell them to follow the law and government guidelines," she said.

Speaking on behalf of owners of freed newspapers, Saed Kubenea thanked the government for lifting the ban and promised to uphold the government's regulations.

He seized the opportunity to ask the government to subsidize media outlets because other media houses have ceased operations not because the government has imposed a ban on them but due to economic hardship in the media industry.

The Minister promised to treat all media correspondingly, saying that all opportunities from the government including advertisements will be shared equally.

Some other officials attended the meeting were the Ministry of Information, Communication and Information Technology, Dr Jim Yonazi, the Director of Information Services and Chief Government Spokesperson, Gerson Msigwa, Tanzania Chairman of Editors Forum [TEF], Deodatus Balile and other media stakeholders.