Tanzania: Simba - Asec Are Under Magnifier

SIMBA Head Coach Pablo Franco said he has envisaged a tough game against their Confederation Cup opponents ASEC Mimosas in the group stage's opening match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam this weekend.

The coach's remarks come after a thorough scrutiny of their opponents' areas of strength and weakness.

The Msimbazi Street Reds begin their campaign in Dar es Salaam full of confidence to stamp a deserved victory and pick maximum points ahead of their next Confederation Cup away fixtures against USGN of Niger on February 20th and RS Berkane of Morocco on February 27th.

However, in his remarks recently, Franco disclosed he had already seen how their opponents play and described them as a good side with young players who understand the game and can play many systems.

"They have decisive players and are very good in defence, they also have quality strikers and wingers and are very good in offensive transition, in earial duels as well as in set-pieces. "As such; we need to thoroughly prepare for the game because we are going to face probably the most difficult match in this group stage encounters," said the Spanish trainer who is eager to propel his side further into the contest.

He then named midfielder Tadeo Lwanga as unfit to play while striker Kibu Denis has not yet fully recovered even though he is undergoing normal training sessions with the team.

He said Dennis is likely be featured in the second half. Again, the coach revealed the injury of striker Chris Mugalu saying he injured his hand, therefore he will be out of action for some weeks while the rest of players are in good health and progressing well.

"What I want is to feature those players who are 100 percent fit in my first squad due to the nature of the match itself regarding the strength of our opponents," cemented the coach.

In the same token, Simba's Media and Communications Manager Ahmed Ally said they are doing double preparations ahead for the CAF Inter-clubs on Sunday and the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) round of 16 match against Ruvu Shooting on Wednesday.

The Msimbazi Streetg Reds begin their Confederation Cup's group stage campaign against ASEC Mimosas from Ivory Coast at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday before facing Ruvu Shooting in ASFC last 16 at the same venue on Wednesday.

"We have been compelled to conduct double preparations in order to do well in the both games and so far, morale among players is high ahead of the two fixtures," he said.

He continued it will be an upset to play a big match against ASEC Mimosas and let Ruvu Shooting trouble them while insisting that they are ready to record positive results and step into the quarterfinals of ASFC.

"Our target is to defend the ASFC title as such; there is no way Ruvu Shooting can stop us from fulfilling the set up objectives and basing on the nature of squad we have, we are going to achieve that," he said.