Nigeria: Police, Customs Officers Feared Dead As Gunmen Attack Checkpoints in Enugu

The police have confirmed the shootings.

Some police officers and officers of the Nigerian Customs were feared dead in Enugu State, Nigeria's South-east, on Thursday, when gunmen attacked security checkpoints in the Enugu metropolis.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the gunmen attacked the Ozalla community along the ever busy Enugu-Port Harcourt Road, as well as the Lomalida axis of Ugwuaji Road within the metropolis.

The gunmen opened fire at a customs checkpoint within Ozalla community, close to the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku-Ozalla, at about 1:30p.m.

A customs officer was said to have died instantly, while three other officers sustained serious bullet wounds.

"I saw one of the customs officers motionless and three others in serious pain as they were helped by some Good Samaritan down to the UNTH hospital close-by," an eyewitness said.

The gunmen also opened fire at a police checkpoint at Lomalida axis of Ugwuaji Road where some officers were said to be on a stop-and-search duty.

Two officers were feared dead from the shooting, while about four others sustained bullet wounds.

The incident, which happened at about 2p.m., caused the Ugwuaji Road to be deserted for about two hours.

The police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the shootings but said the "information surrounding the incident is sketchy".

"A manhunt for the hoodlums has been initiated," said Mr Ndukwe, an assistant superintendent of police. "Further development will be communicated, please."

(NAN)