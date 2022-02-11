Mauritius: Roundtable to Foster Public and Private Dialogue for Inclusive Energy Transition

press release

GIS: 10 February 2022- A Roundtable focusing on Goal 1 COP 26 -Secure global net zero by mid-century and keep 1.5 degrees within reach, opened this morning in Port-Louis, in presence of the Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Georges Pierre Lesjongard, the Minister of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, Mr. Kavydass Ramano, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative, Ms Amanda Serumaga, and the Deputy British High Commissioner, Mrs Sally Harrison, among others.

This initiative of the Ministry of Energy and Public Utilities and the Mauritius Renewable Energy Agency (MARENA), aims to foster public and private dialogue in light of Government's commitment towards an inclusive energy transition.

In his opening remarks, Minister Lesjongard called for a strengthened partnership among stakeholders to accelerate actions in tackling the climate change crisis and the challenges of energy transition while adding that the British High Commission and the UNDP have been of great assistance to Mauritius in this endeavour.

Government, he stated, aims to create a green energy industry as an important economic pillar and promote an eco-friendly human development. Reducing reliance on fossil fuel, increasing the target in the energy mix from 40% to 60% and a total coal phase-out by 2030, will help to ensure the transition to a low carbon economy, he indicated.

Minister Ramano, for his part, expressed his appreciation to the British High Commission and the UNDP for their continuous support to Mauritius in the implementation of the sustainable development agenda. He underlined that the Fourth National Communication and the Master Plan for Environment aiming at ecological transition by 2030, are underway.

As for Ms Seruga, she highlighted on the pressing need for the rapid expansion of the production of renewable energy in Mauritius. The UNDP, she added, will continue to providing support to the Government which has undertaken several initiatives such as the 10-year Electric Vehicle Integration Roadmap, the National Battery Plan and the National Biomass Framework in view to develop the green energy industry.

For her part, Mrs Harrison stated that the COP26 summit was a great opportunity for countries to work together and strengthen collaboration in addressing major global challenges.