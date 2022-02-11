Ethiopia: Analysis - "Hundreds" Killed, Thousands Displaced in Recurring Armed Attacks in Amaro Special Wereda, Southern Region - Latest Attack Leaves Three Dead, Four Injured

Addis Abeba — In a lengthy statement issued yesterday, the Amaro Special Woreda Communication Bureau said years-long recurring armed attacks againist civilians living in various districts of Amaro Special Woreda in Southern Nations, Nationalities and People's Region (SNNPR) claimed the lives of "hundreds" and displaced some 44,202 people. "Residents from two kebeles [districts in towns] completely, and 18 Kebelles partially were also separated from their homes and properties."

According to Sergeant Selassie Shilo, Peace and Security Office head of Amaro Special Wereda, three people were killed and four others were injured in the latest attack two days ago when armed men opened fire on FSR Isuzu truck that was traveling en route from Dilla to Amaro. Three trucks were targeted by the attackers.

The attack took place at around 10: 00 AM local time in Gelana Woreda, in an areas called Ersha Ano in West Guji Zone, Oromia Regional State, according to the head of the Office of Peace and Security. The driver of one truck and his assistant were among the three people killed in the attack; and four other passengers of a second truck were also shot and wounded, the official said. All three vehicles that were attacked were carrying an unknown number of people when they left Dilla town. The passengers jumped off the vehicles and ran to nearby forests for their safety and motor-bikers rescued the injured and transported them to Amaro hospital. In Addition to the killing, the armed attackers also completely looted various goods belonging to traders who were traveling on the vehicles. The official blamed the robbery on nearby residents of Galana Wereda and Ejersa Kebele who he accused of not saving the victims and instead "took part in the robbery." The bodies of the three victims were brought to Amaro Kelle town for burial on February 08. He said the injured are being treated at medical facilities.

The month of January has seen "numerous attacks" against civilians' lives and properties, the statement said. The statement detailed that "on January four people were seriously injured in an attack on FSR Isuzu truck traveling from Amaro to Dilla on January 18; two farmers were killed In Dano kebelle when a similar attack took place on February 01; several cattle from Yero, Dorbade, Jalo, Dano, Zokesa, Gamule kebeles were looted by Guji militants."

"Hundreds of people have been killed so far in these areas; 44,202 people have been displaced from their respective kebeles, with residents of two kebeles completely, and 18 Kebelles partially separated from their homes and properties," the statement said.

Amaro Special Woreda, home to the Koore community, "has been under constant attack by armed groups" for the last six years in kebelles and villages Weredas neighbors with: Gelana and Suro Barguda Weredas of West Guji zone, Oromia regional state. "The most frequent attackers of our communities are the anti-peace forces hiding inside the Guji community," Sergeant Selassie said, adding the West Guji Zone and its sub-district administrations had so far reported the attacks on the Koore community were being carried out by "Shene", the name authorities use to refer to Oromo Liberation Army (OLA).

Civilians in Amaro have been subjected to repeated armed attacks in the past several years. In April 2021, armed groups killed at least 12 civilians, injured eight and left more than 11, 000, mainly the local Koore community, internally displaced. In March of the same year Dagnachew Echela, the Woreda's head of Prosperity Party office was killed along with six others at a meeting between officials on neighboring kebeles in west Gujii zone and Amaro Special Woreda. Local officials blamed the killing on "unspecified armed groups" and OLA.

The Communication Bureau of the Amaro Special Woreds blamed the recurrent violence, deaths and displacements of the Koore community on joint attacks mounted by armed groups who are attempting to change the defunct Segen Area People's Zone "into Gumayde Special Wereda", and "Guji armed groups illegally operating inside the Nech Sar National Park."

Amaro Special Wereda was one of the Weredas along with Konso Special Wereda, Ale, Burji, and Derashe Weredas in SNNPRS, which were regrouped to establish the Segen Area People's Zone in 2011. The decision has led to multiple protests including the Konso protests.

The demand by Konso to secede from Segen Area People's Zone and become a Zone on its own, which began in 2014, was accepted and approved by then SNNPRS Council in 2018. The decision also saw the remaining four Woredas: Amaro, Derashe, Ale and Burji to become separate woredas on their own, leading to the defunct Segen Area People's Zone and the Segen City Administration, which had 17 Kebeles.

Community activists however blame OLA rebel groups from the neighboring West Guji zone for the attacks and subsequent displacement of civilians.

In the latest statement Sergeant Selassie insisted that the attacks were carried out by armed groups, and that most of the harassment were carried out by "armed gangs engaged in robbery." Prior to the latest attack, "armed group of robbers entered the Amaro region at night and they started looting cattle; a shootout ensued and one person was killed, following that the robbers waiting on the road and killed the traders and looted their properties."

"This shows that the murderers and the robbers are hiding inside the community," he said, adding that legal actions were taken against seven individuals who looted cattle in Amaro, and the action has led to West Guji zone officials to investigate know those who are engaged in robbery within the administration.

Repeated attempts by local officials of Amaro Special Wereda together with officials from West Guji zone, Gelana and Suro Weredas to root out the practice, including by organizing peace conferences, yielded no result so far, Sergeant Selassie said. He called for the federal government to intervene to find a lasting solution to the crisis.