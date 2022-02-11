Rwanda: Arsenal Legends Pledge to Throw Weight Behind Visit Rwanda Campaign

Arsenal legends Robert Pires and Ray Parlour on Wednesday, February 9, met club supporters in Kigali before they concluded their five-day visit to Rwanda.

The legends' visit was part of the partnership between the 'Visit Rwanda' brand and Arsenal, as the club's inaugural sleeve sponsor and official tourism partner.

During the 'Meet and Greet' with Arsenal fans, the duo shared their experience visiting different tourist attractions during their stay in Rwanda, the story of the 'Invincibles' that won the 2003/2004 English Premier League unbeaten and their say on the team's current performance.

Experience in Rwanda

Pires and Parlour landed in Rwanda on Sunday morning, February 6, via Kamembe Airport in Rusizi District and had breakfast at Kivu Marina before travelling straight to Nyungwe Canopy Walk.

They trekked gorillas in the Volcanoes National Park on Tuesday and were able to witness gorillas in their natural habitat, an experience that the duo described as 'unforgettable'.

"It's been very impressive to see the gorillas, both females and the babies. We had photos to share these moments with friends and my wife. The people here are really humble, for me it was a really good experience," said Pires.

Parlour also revealed he has been attracted to the country's beauty and promised to recommend it to everyone to visit it.

"Tourism in Rwanda matters much and has potential to help the country prosper and I wish to spread the word and recommend everybody to Rwanda as their tourism destination. It's very important to tell people who have never been here and say 'Look I have been to this country and had an amazing experience and I wish you could one day visit it too'," he said.

Before concluding their visit in Rwanda, in the country, Pires and Parlour visited Kigali Golf Course and Kigali Genocide Memorial. They were also received by President Paul Kagame late Wednesday.

On Arsenal, Visit Rwanda partnership

Pires hailed Rwanda's partnership with the English club and believes it is important for the country to boost its tourism revenues.

"Arsenal is a huge club not only in the United Kingdom but also in the world. Now, if you want to visit Rwanda, it is much easier because Rwanda and Arsenal are [like] a family, everybody knows Rwanda because of the tourism partnership with Arsenal which I think is very important," said Pires.

On the job Arteta is doing at the club

Parlour and Pires hailed the impact of club manager Mikel Arteta and the way he keeps believing in the young players like Saka and Martinelli who have been key figures at the club so far this season.

Arteta spent time with Pep Guardiola as an assistant coach at Manchester City and he learned a lot from him, an experience which Pires believes is helping the Gunners thrive as he backs the Spanish to help the team finish in top four.

"He is a good manager and I know he is very strict with the players. When you look at the names in the squad, you see a lot of quality players and I am very happy because, with the young squad he has, I think the future is very good. I think we can finish in the top four this season," he said.

Robert Pires and Ray Parlour take a photo with a group of Arsenal fans in Kigali on Wednesday.

Robert Pires signs an autograph for a fan during a 'Meet and Greet' event at Kigali Serena Hotel.