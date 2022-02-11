Tanzania: Turkey Envoy Urges Tanzanians to Grab Scholarship Opportunities

TURKEY'S Ambassador to Tanzania Dr Mehmet Gulluoglu has encouraged more young talents in Tanzania to apply for the 2022 Turkish scholarships before the application window closes in the next ten days.

Dr Gulluoolu made the call in Dar es Salaam yesterday while briefing the media on the scholarships, pointing out that over the years there has been slowness for eligible candidates to apply for the master and PHD scholarships.

"I encourage more young Tanzanian talents to apply for the scholarships, so as to aid the country's growing human resource demand in the various fields. "The applicants should demonstrate the ability to express themselves and show their enthusiasm for their studies," said Dr Gulluoglu.

He pointed out that the application window opened on January 10 with only a few days remaining for Turkey government scholarships to close. According to him, up to 40 successful applicants will be selected to join the various universities in Turkey in the academic year which begins in September.

Taking into account the large Tanzanian population and existing labour market demand, the Ambassador said he was persuading the universities in Turkey to avail more chances for Tanzanian students, who want to study in the country.

"Currently, there are 404 university students from Tanzania taking various fields of studies in Turkey, including in cities like Istanbul, Ankara and many others," noted the Ambassador.

He pointed out that candidates have a room to apply for the various courses including technical studies, business administration, engineering, science, medicine programmes and social science fields.

As Tanzania was embarking on its ambitious goal to industrialize the country, Dr Gulluoglu urged the applicants to apply for courses in Agriculture and technical studies to go in line with the country's vision by furnishing the sector with more experts who will support the plan.

He said that Turkey is considered an agricultural country and its performing well in the sector, therefore the students had a lot to learn from them and in turn help to transform the Tanzania agriculture sector.

Similarly, the Ambassador underscored the fact that the country was rich in history and it was actually the reason why more films produced in Turkey have focused on promoting the area. As such, countries like Tanzania and many others have in recent years opted to watch their films which are very rich in history.

"Some of the most important Tanzanian communities in Turkey are students...we believe that they will be an important link between the two countries," stated the Ambassador.