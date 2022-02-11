Nigeria: Why 21-Storey Ikoyi Building Collapsed - COREN

COREN says it will sanction negligence by practitioners if there is any engineer or any engineering practitioner involved in the collapse.

The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has described the collapse of the 21 storey building in Ikoyi, Lagos in November, 2021, as an engineering failure.

The President of COREN, Ali Rabiu, disclosed this at the submission of a report by the Special Investigations Panel of the Collapsed 21 storey building in Ikoyi Lagos on Thursday, in Abuja.

The Lagos State government is also conducting an inquest to ascertain the cause of the collapse.

Mr Rabiu assured the panel that COREN would ensure that the recommendations were implemented by the government in line with its mandate.

He said "there might be two things to learn from the exercise going forward after seeing what went wrong", adding that measures would be taken to correct the anomalies.

According to him, COREN will sanction negligence by practitioners "if there is any engineer or any engineering practitioner involved in this collapse".

"I want to assure you that COREN will, by the mandate given to it by the act, ensure that such practitioners are sanctioned in accordance with the law.

"And, where they are not practitioners and they are found involved, we will ensure that we prosecute them in the court of competent jurisdiction.

"But in the meantime, the report will be forwarded to the appropriate organs of government and an executive summary and advice on the implementation of your recommendations.

"Once again, I want to use this opportunity to console the people of Lagos state for what happened and we pray that such never happens again," he said.

The Chairman of the panel, George Okoroma, while submitting the report to the president of COREN, said the panel had completed its task.

Mr Okoroma said that the report was given to the COREN President and government to study, before making it available to the public.

He said that the report had been carefully documented and would be presented to COREN for them to study and after which it would be made public.

The panel was set up by COREN President following the collapse of a 21-storey building on November 1, 2021 at Ikoyi killing 46 persons and rescuing 15.

It was mandated to carry out a comprehensive inquisition on the remote and/or immediate cause(s) of the collapse among other terms of reference.