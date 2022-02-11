Zimbabwe: Warriors Continue to Fall On FIFA Rankings

ZIMBABWE'S Warriors were eclipsed by regional rivals Malawi after the two Southern African nations moved opposite directions in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking.

The statistics released by the world football governing body yesterday confirmed the after-effects of the Warriors' poor showing at the recent AFCON tournament after the team dropped one place to position 122nd in the world.

Zimbabwe also slid one place down the continental ranking to number 32. They gave way to the Flames of Malawi who are now ranked 31st on the continent and 119th in the global rankings following their fairy-tale run at the AFCON tournament in Cameroon.

The Warriors won one game and lost two during the period under review as the rankings factored in the games played during the AFCON competition.

The last rankings were released in December and Zimbabwe finished the year in their worst position for 2021 at number 121 in the world.

The Warriors, who have been in constant decline since they fell from number 107 in April last year under the tutelage of Croatian coach Zdravko Logarusic, continued on the downward trajectory even with a new man at the helm following the appointment of Norman Mapeza late last year.

The poor showing at the recent AFCON tournament, where they finished bottom in their group, did not help their cause.

The Warriors were in the same group with eventual champions Senegal, Guinea and Malawi. They were edged 0-1 by the new African football champions Senegal before the deadly 1-2 blow at the hands of Malawi.

The Warriors, who have now failed to progress from the group stage in five AFCON appearances, found their range a little late with the 2-1 win over Guinea in the group dead rubber.

And now Zimbabwe, who finished number 121 in the world and 31st in Africa last year, started off the new year on the wrong footing.

By retreating one place on the rankings, they gave way to their AFCON Group B opponents Malawi, who were among the biggest movers after climbing 10 places up.

Malawi are now ranked 119th in the world and 30th in Africa following their fabulous outing at the AFCON tournament, which saw them reaching the last 16 for the first time.

The Flames shocked themselves after beating Zimbabwe and then drawing with the star-studded Senegalese outfit that had started the tournament on a slow gear.

But the Lions of Teranga went on to regroup and then stole the limelight after winning the AFCON final 4-2 on penalties against record champions, Egypt, last Sunday.

With the brilliant show, Senegal maintained their place at the top of the continental rankings. The Lions of Teranga also climbed to 18th place in the World Rankings, and this is their highest ever position.

Unsurprisingly, the Cup of Nations generated most of the movement seen in the year's first edition of the Ranking.

Aside from Senegal, the highest ranked African nation in the standings, AFCON hosts Cameroon rose 12 places to 38th in the world after finishing third at the tournament.

AFCON final runners-up Egypt also gained 11 places to 34th and the duo made the most significant moves within the world top 50.

However, the biggest jump of all this month was by minnows Gambia who moved a massive 25 places up to 125th.

The Scorpions, who are under former Zimbabwe coach Tom Sainfiet, shocked all and sundry after reaching the quarter-finals at the African Cup for the first time.

Equatorial Guinea, who also reached the last eight, climbed 15 places and are now in the Top 100. Other notable rises were those of Malawi and Gabon who rose seven places to 82nd.

That said, there was action beyond the borders of the Mother Continent, most notably in the shape of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, with the results even affecting the Top Five places.

Argentina used the international window to take fourth place from England, following impressive results in the South American qualifiers.

Belgium remained in pole position ahead of Brazil and France as the top three remained unchanged.