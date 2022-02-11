Rwanda: Ivorian Star Point-Guard Diabate Joins U.S. Monastir Ahead of Basketball Africa League 2022

Côte d'Ivoire point guard Souleyman Diabate has signed for Tunisian powerhouse US-Monastir ahead of the upcoming Basketball Africa League (BAL) 2022.

The competition gets underway on March 5, and various clubs that will take part are making effort to strengthen themselves before action tips off.

The 34-year-old is one of the players that stood out during the Afrobasket tournament that unfolded in Kigali last August, helping the Ivorian national team reach the final.

US Monastir were placed in the Sahara Conference along with AS Salé (Morocco), Dakar University Club (Senegal), Clube Ferroviario da Beira (Mozambique), Rwanda Energy Group (Rwanda) and Seydou Legacy Athlétique Club (Guinea).

Rwanda will host the BAL 2022 playoffs from May 21 to 28, at the Kigali Arena.