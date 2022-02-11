Zimbabwe: Chamisa's CCC Mash West Launches Voter Mobilisation Blitz Ahead of 2023

11 February 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has embarked on a massive mobilisation blitz to enlist potential voters in the ongoing biometric voter registration (BVR).

The party's provincial chairman, Ralph Magunje confirmed the roll-out of the exercise to ensure the alternative government wins the upcoming 2023 general elections.

Magunje doubles as chairperson of the provincial elections directorate.

The terms of reference were this week articulated in a communication he sent to taskforce members.

Magunje said: "Those members in by-election taskforces are advised that this is an additional assignment separate from by-elections, and both are to be executed without fail.

"(Duties include) to mobilise citizens to register during the BVR blitz and meet set targets per polling station under the team's custody, maintenance and curatorship and to lay groundwork for winning Elections 2023."

He said taskforces must identify and generate key organic personnel for effective and efficient implementation of party tasks and programmes, such as stakeholders, candidates, volunteers, coordinators, champions and point persons.

The mandate also involves growing the party votes through common shared interests and develop strategies beyond the party's traditional base into targeted groups and networks, as well as dealing with conflicts which may hinder progress.

Teams must ensure that every branch under their care is prepared for the next Elections 2023, he said.

Added Magunje: "As CCC Mashonaland West we must be the best rural province with swing votes in 2023, to have the highest presidential votes, highest number of Senators, MPs and councillors and through taking our political business more seriously than before, it's within reach and it's now time to work harder to another level.

