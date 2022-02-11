Zimbabwe: Socialite Jackie Ngarande Backs Chamisa

11 February 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mandipa Masenyama

Outspoken social media personality Jacqueline "Jackie" Ngarande has publicly declared her support for opposition party, Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa.

Ngarande, who made headlines in 2020 when allegations of her affair with finance minister and Zanu PF member Mthuli Ncube rose, posted a picture of herself wearing a yellow doek, captioned "REGISTER TO VOTE CCC Women's Assembly."

In response to Ngarande's post, Sanii Makhalima who also endorsed Chamisa a few weeks ago thanked her for making her political affiliation public and welcomed the socialite to the new outfit.

"Thank you, we welcome you with open arms," Makhalima responded.

Ngarande, whose JN Educational Foundation pays school for hundreds of underprivileged children follows in the footsteps of urban groover Sanii Makhalima and dancehall artiste Seh Calaz.

Legend, Thomas Mapfumo who has always been a fierce critic of the ruling party has also endorsed Chamisa.

Ngarande has close to 400 000 followers on social media.

