Tanzania: Parliamentary Committee Wants Speedy Preparations of New Foreign Policy

PARLIAMENTARY Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Security is pushing for speedy preparation of new foreign policywhich will enable the country cope with current economic developments around the globe.

The committee stated in the Parliament that the pace for preparations of the new policy by the government was still low.

A member of the committee, Mr Vita Kawawa, who presented report on implementation of committee's activities between January 2021 and January 2022, said the current policy, which was formed in 2001 needed to be updated.

"The committee has been advising the government to review and update it to be in line with current economic and diplomatic trends," he said.

He said the committee had been informed that the government was in process to prepare the new policy, but the committee saw that the speed was still low.

The committee further suggested that in order to make more citizens benefit from the opportunities from the East African Community (EAC) regional integration the government has to continue providing public education over the opportunities as well as standards required in the markets outside the country.

Mr Kawawa said despite the good intention of allocating funds for implementing development projects in Tanzania's embassies abroad, failure to disburse such development funds has continue has been a challenge in implementing such projects.

"Sending more staff to the embassies and increasing the number of vehicles for service provision in our embassies increases efficiency in implementing duties of those embassies," he said.

The committee raised concern over lack of beacons at borders, something which contributes to human activities at such places, which was not good for country's security.

About government's 15-year plan to construct and repair embassy and residential buildings abroad, the committee advised the government to disburse the funds every year for implementing the plan for the national interests.

The committee further advised the government to allocate enough funds from the development budget for producing enough national identities.