East Africa: EAC States Welcome Burundi Sanctions Removal

THE East African Community (EAC) has welcomed the lifting of financial sanctions imposed by the European Union on Burundi almost six years ago.

The EAC secretary general, Peter Mathuki, said EU's decision would spur development in Burundi and rejuvenate the integration process within the region.

He said the move was positive as partner states in the bloc would move together in implementing joint programmes as well as promote harmony and co-operation.

Mr Mathuki cited programmes supported by the EU such as trade integration and governance, peace and security, environmental conservation and climate change.

The EU on Tuesday lifted financial sanctions against Burundi - which were imposed in 2016 following then-President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to pursue a third term in office, which triggered deadly protests.

The EU said that its decision to lift the restrictions was as a result of a peaceful political process that started with the May 2020 elections that ushered in the current president.

Mr Nkurunziza died in 2020, weeks after the election of Évariste Ndayishimiye, who was his preferred successor.