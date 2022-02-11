East Africa: EAC States Welcome Burundi Sanctions Removal

11 February 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter/ Agencies

THE East African Community (EAC) has welcomed the lifting of financial sanctions imposed by the European Union on Burundi almost six years ago.

The EAC secretary general, Peter Mathuki, said EU's decision would spur development in Burundi and rejuvenate the integration process within the region.

He said the move was positive as partner states in the bloc would move together in implementing joint programmes as well as promote harmony and co-operation.

Mr Mathuki cited programmes supported by the EU such as trade integration and governance, peace and security, environmental conservation and climate change.

The EU on Tuesday lifted financial sanctions against Burundi - which were imposed in 2016 following then-President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to pursue a third term in office, which triggered deadly protests.

The EU said that its decision to lift the restrictions was as a result of a peaceful political process that started with the May 2020 elections that ushered in the current president.

Mr Nkurunziza died in 2020, weeks after the election of Évariste Ndayishimiye, who was his preferred successor.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X