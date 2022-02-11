Tanzania: 'Laws, Regulations Capable to Oversee Private Security Companies'

THE existing laws and regulations are effective to oversee operations of the private security companies, Deputy Home Affairs Minister, MrJumanne Sagini has said.

He argued that the government does not find it necessary to have in place an authority or agency that will control and check the operations of the private security companies as the Police Force has not failed to do the assignment.

MrSaginiwas responding to a question by Mr Haji Amour Haji (Pangawe, CCM)on the need for the government to have an agency to oversee operations of the private security companies to widen the scope and gap of the firms countrywide.

Elaborating further, Mr Sagini said the Police Force has been mandated to oversee the running, operations and activities of the private security companies in the country.

He said so far, the Police Force has been doing a great job in their undertaking as far as private security firms are concerned in the country.

The Deputy Minister said the Police Force has been keen in issuing licences for the private security companies as well as firearms possession and acquisition licence, a mandate which it has undertaken well.

He said the move has been facilitating smooth control and monitoring of the operations of the private security companies as well as the firearms in their possession and their storage in their daily operations.

Mr Sagini said the government underscored the need for having in place a legal framework that will oversee the running of the private security companies.

He said proposals to that effect have been submitted and they are at initial stage between the needed parties of the two parties of the Union.

After consensus by the government of both parties of the Union, then preparation for coming up with the bill will proceed.