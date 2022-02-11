Tanzania: 'Upgrade Kilombero Valley for Benefits of Jnhp, SGR'

THE Parliamentary Committee of Land, Natural Resources and Tourism has advised the government to upgrade the Kilombero Valley and Catchment to become national park for sustainability of Julius Nyerere Hydro-power Project (JNHP) and Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project.

Submitting the committee's one year implementation report before the Parliament, its Chairman, Mr Ally Makoa said human activities in the Kilombero Valley and catchment area endanger the flow of water in JNHPP as well as the standard gauge railway.

He said the committee recommends upgrading it to a national park, a status, which will make it protected and limit human activities thus be keen on environmental conservation and water resources management and tree planting.

He said improper land use including human activities within Kilombero Valley pose great environmental threat thus called to end all activities including fishing farming, livestock keeping and agriculture farming.

Mr Makoa said the trend has adversely affected the catchment areas thus affect water flow to JNHPP would be a key source of energy for the SGR.

If the situation is left unattended, the project sustainability will be at crossroad, he said.

They also advised the government to stop human activities for sustainability of wildlife biodiversity, forest and other fauna and flora and to enhance coordination and collaboration amongst key actors and water users in the catchment and preserve the Kilombero Valley.

The committee also advised the Kilombero Valley and the catchment area be under strict watch of the paramilitary as well as awareness to the communities around the valley on the need to preserve the area.

To strengthen the enforcement of environmental and water-related by-laws and laws as well to strengthen the institutional capacity of village governments and water governance structures including water user associations.

To develop and enforce the implementation of land use plans at the village and landscape levels and to support communities in the diversification of livelihood options.

The committee also advised speeding up the land planning especially on the emerging towns and this was caused by the district and municipality failure to set up budgets for the mission especially on the formalisation of lands.

On the land, the committee urged the land ministry to come up with a system that will private surveying companies as in one way or another they contribute to the emerging land conflicts.

He said the current system is not friendly as it creates a room for fraud in property sale due to delay in issuance of certificates and other land ownership procedures.

The situation is in one way or another result of unplanned city due to too much bureaucracy in attaining a number of documents and permits for building and land ownership.

The committee said the land policy of 1995 thus need for being updated which affected the sector growth.

They also recommended the government to support National Housing Corporation (NHC) to finish up uncompleted projects to save them from bearing the burden of high interests of loans.