Tanzania: Pmo Implements Parliamentary Committee's Directives Effectively

MINISTER of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy and Parliamentary Affairs), Dr Pindi Chana said her docket has fully implemented two directives issued by the Constitution and Legal Affairs Parliamentary Committee.

The committee issued those directives in the Parliament during the debate on the proposed 2021/22 national budget.

Amb Chana stated this when she presented a report on implementation of the budget for the Prime Minister's Office and its institutions during a period of half year for the 2021/22.

Mentioning the implemented directives, Amb Chana said the Prime Minister's Office held consultative meetings with Finance and Planning Ministry in order to ensure that the next budget for the Prime Minister's Office is increased and implemented by considering.

On other hand, she explained, the government has ensured that all funds endorsed by the Parliament for Prime Minister's Office to implement its duties of coordination are disbursed timely.

'The government has continued enabling the Prime Minister's Office by giving it funds monthly as allocated in the budget," she said.

Speaking before the Parliamentary Committee, Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office in charge of policy, Parliamentary Affairs and Coordination, Dr John Jingu, said the construction of fence surrounding the Prime Minister's Office in the capital city Dodoma was at final stages as currently a contractor installs electric and lighting systems.

Committee's chairman, Dr Joseph Mhagama, commended the Prime Minister's Office for supervising and implementing well the committee's directives.