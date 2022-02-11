Tanzania: Tanroads, Tarura Ordered to Repair Damaged Roads

THE government has ordered regional managers of the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) and Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA) to repair roads damaged by rains.

Two deputy ministers including Eng Godfrey Kasekenya from the Works and Transport Ministry and his counterpart David Silinde from the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (RALG) issued the orders in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Whereas Eng Kasekenya ordered the TANROADS regional managers since they are under his docket, Mr Silinde on his part directed the TARURA regional managers.

Their orders came in the wake of Speaker's guidance following concerns from a number of MPs over road challenges in their areas upon rains.

The Speaker,Dr Tulia Ackson, gave the guidance wanting the government to issue general directives over the matter rather than responding to individual's concerns.

"Let the government give general directives because we have been receiving calls from citizens over damaged roads during this rain season," Dr Ackson said when presided over the Parliament meeting on Wednesday.

Standing to respond to Speaker's guidance, Eng Kasekenya said; "I direct all TANROADS regional managers to visit the affected areas and see how to restore the situation."

His statement was also echoed by his counterpart Mr Silinde who said the TARURA regional managers should from yesterday go to those affected areas and do assessment over damages and submits report to the RALG for sending emergency funds to repair the road infrastructures.

"Honourable Speaker, I assure you that this directive will be implemented and we will bring report during this Bunge meeting," Mr Silinde promised.

Earlier, in his basic question, Busanda lawmaker Bryceson Tumaini asked the government when it will start constructing 133.9-kilometre Geita-Nyarugusu-Kahama road at tarmac level since feasibility had already been done.

Reacting Eng Kasekenya said currently the government looks for funds for construction of the road.

He said last year the Barrick Gold Company showed readiness to finance the construction project.

He noted that the four ministries: Works and Transport, RALG, Minerals and Finance and Planning ministries were still in discussion with the mining company over arrangements for construction of that road.