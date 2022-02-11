Tanzania: Mnh - Mloganzila Lab Receives International Accreditation

MUHIMBILI National Hospital- Mloganzila laboratory has been accredited by the Southern African Development Community Accreditation Services (SADCAS), as among laboratories which provide quality services globally.

MNH Executive Director Prof Lawrence Museru told journalists in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the development has enabled the Mloganzila laboratory to be incorporated in the list of laboratories which provide quality services in the world.

"This is a great achievement to our laboratory being recognised at international level," Prof Museru said.

He said that the accreditation follows the SADCAS's satisfaction with the quality of tests being done and results provided by the laboratory.

Prof Museru said that the SADCAS looked at various things including guidelines, professional capacity, effectiveness of medical equipment and laboratory infrastructure for 17 types of tests.

"These tests were verified in order to satisfy themselves and it was found that they have met the international standards required by ISO 15189:2012," he said.

He explained that, the accreditation has a number of benefits to the hospital and the nation in general including the tests and results from Mloganzila laboratory will be recognized at international level and also the tests done at the laboratory can be used by authorities or any institution in the world.

"This laboratory will be a training and research center for various parastatals due to the quality of its services. It will also receive and test various samples from any country in the world and provide accurate results timely," he said.

Prof Museru further said that, the accreditation will also build good cooperation between MNH- Mloganzila laboratory and other laboratories within and outside the country.

Ministry of Health had set up strategies for improving laboratory services in the country to international standards. The reforms aimed at improving 25 medical laboratories in the country.

Mloganzila laboratory is among the 25 labs which were implementing the policy and managed to scoop the first position among all 25 laboratories with a wide spectrum of 17 tests, which received accreditation compared to other laboratories.

MNH- Mloganzila laboratory implements a business plan which entails improvements of its services in order to increase the number of accredited tests in 2022/2023.

Mloganzila laboratory has a capacity of screening an average of 400 samples basing on the number of patients visiting the hospital but it has the capacity of screening more than 1000 samples.