Zimbabwe: Caaz Clarifies Regulations On Use of Drones

Those wanting to own, import or operate drones need to have approval from the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) and follow the rules laid down in 2018 to ensure that their drone does not pose a hazard.

Drones may fly up to 120 meters (400 feet) above the ground, may not be flown at night without approval from CAAZ and must not be flown within 5km of any airport or airfield. Those owning drones must obtain a letter of approval from CAAZ so the air traffic regulator knows that the drone exists.

An unmanned aerial vehicle, commonly known as a drone, is an aircraft without any human pilot, crew, or passengers on board. The flight of UAVs may operate under remote control by a human operator, as remotely-piloted aircraft (RPA), or with various degrees of autonomy, such as autopilot assistance, up to fully autonomous aircraft that have no provision for human intervention.

Speaking yesterday, CAAZ director general Dr Dr Elijah Chingosho reminded the public that the regulation of the ownership and usage of unmanned aerial vehicles is governed by the Civil Aviation (Remotely Piloted Aircraft) Regulations published in Statutory Instrument 271 of 2018.

"CAAZ provides advice to the public and industry on how to fly drones safely and reduce any risk to aviation. CAAZ approval is required for ownership, importat and operation of drones. Only licenced personnel shall conduct drone operations," he said.

He added, "Whilst the potential for innovative use of drone technology is supported, CAAZ ensures the effective and proportionate management of any risks."

Dr Chingosho also spoke about the unbundling of the Airports Authority of Zimbabwe from CAAZ as the regulator sheds the operation of airports. The split is meant to separate airport management functions from the regulatory function and that to enhance compliance with international best practice in the civil aviation industry.

The unbundling would also eliminate conflict of interest whereby CAAZ was playing both the regulator and player roles. "The unbundling was also meant to unlock value and enhance development of the aviation industry," Dr Chingosho said.

The Aviation Training Academy of Zimbabwe has been launched and would be operational by next month.

The school is situated at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and has a vision to be a centre of excellence in terms of provision of aviation-related training.

The school offers courses such as safety, fire and rescue, aviation security training and air traffic controllers training, among other areas.

Dr Chingosho said the new CAAZ was focused on the regulation of the aviation industry to ensure the safety and security in line with international standards and recommendation practices and the provision of air transport and air navigation services, as well as the related training.

It is also focused on the air transport industry which plays a critical role to the development of the nation towards a prosperous and empowered Upper Middle Income Society by the year 2030.