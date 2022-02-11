Zimbabwe: Churches Commend By-Election Processes

Church leaders have commended the manner in which electoral processes have been conducted so far ahead of National Assembly and local authority by-elections and called on citizens to remain peaceful before, during and after the polls.

Zimbabweans will vote in by-elections scheduled for March 26.

The church leaders issued the statement under the banner of the Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations (ZHOCD), comprising the Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe (EFZ), Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference (ZCBC), Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) and Union for Development of Apostolic and Zionist Churches in Zimbabwe (UDACIZA).

"We are aware that the nomination process for the by-elections was fulfilled on the 26th of January 2022 in line with the dictates of the electoral laws in Zimbabwe.

"The processes went on well and campaigning by candidates has already started. The principle of non-discrimination must be observed as voters must be allowed to cast their ballot without regard to their race, sex, political allegiance, religion, national origin, language or any other basis," reads the statement.

Church leaders added that promotion of peace by all stakeholders that include citizens, candidates and political parties, Government and Chapter 12 Commissions, and the Church was of paramount importance.

"The 2013 Constitution and the Electoral Act remain the key guiding documents for electoral processes," the statement further reads.

"We understand that the by-elections are a necessary constitutional process so as to ensure that the power of the electorate in choosing their parliamentary or local authority representatives remains with them.

"We are encouraged to see the citizens across the political divide making preparations to participate in this critical process."

The ZHOCD called on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and other relevant institutions to provide timely, accurate and complete information to the electorate to enable them to make informed decisions throughout the election period.

Church leaders expressed hope that the ongoing electoral process and its outcomes will positively inform the broader election processes that are to happen in the 2023 harmonised elections.

"As the Church, we will continue to engage in dialogue processes that will ensure that emerging issues towards the process of by elections are comprehensively addressed."