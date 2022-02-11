Zimbabwe: Govt Suspends Striking Teachers

10 February 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Mukudzei Chingwere and Kudzaishe Muhamba

THE Government has today suspended teachers that failed to show up for work when schools opened this week.

The teachers will be suspended for three months without pay pending investigations.

The suspension is with immediate effect.

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Dr Evelyn Ndlovu announced the suspension this afternoon.

"The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education would like to inform the nation and its valued stakeholders that all officials within the Ministry who absented themselves from duty since the official opening of schools on 7 February 2022 have been suspended without pay forthwith, for a period of three months."

