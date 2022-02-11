Zimbabwe: Pharmacies Busted for Selling Expired, Unapproved Medicines

11 February 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

Raids by the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) busted several pharmacies selling expired and unapproved drugs in a shocking development posing serious health risks, confidential documents seen by NewZimbabwe.com reveal.

This follows a report carried by this publication on Tuesday indicating three pharmacies were shut down while four pharmacists were suspended for reasons which were yet to be known.

We can now exclusively reveal that, according to an official internal circular leaked to us, the pharmacies were closed after having been found selling expired drugs.

The reasons are disclosed in circular 5 of 22 issued to stakeholders dated February 2, 2022.

Some of those suspended were sourcing medicines from unauthorised sources or unregistered medicines, according to the circular.

Those suspended are Edmore Jeje, supervisor at Bright Pharmacy in Southerton for purchasing medicines from unauthorised sources, selling unregistered and expired medicines, Batsirayi Mukoka, supervisor at Goodhope pharmacy along Jason Moyo Avenue for selling unregistered and expired medicines.

Gamuchirayi Matandirotya, supervisor on the day of the inspection of Boarder pharmacy for inadequate capturing of patient information when dispensing prescription preparation (PP), selling unregistered and expired medicines and Costertain Delangton, Supervisor at Boarder Pharmacies for inadequate capturing of patient information when dispensing prescription preparation (PP), selling unregistered and expired medicines.

Pharmacies which have been blacklisted are Skiborry Pharmacy in Hatfield, for purchasing medicines from unauthorised sources, selling unregistered and expired medicines, Goodhope Pharmacy along Jason Moyo Avenue in Harare for selling unregistered and expired medicines and Boarder Pharmacy in Beitbridge for inadequate capturing of patient information when dispensing prescription preparation and selling unregistered and expired medicines.

"The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) is advising its stakeholders of the cancellation of the premises and persons' licenses," the circular, undersigned by MCAZ acting director general Richard Rukwata, reads.

The suspensions will be lifted in November.

"They are prohibited from dealing in medicines during the cancellation period," Rukwata wrote.

