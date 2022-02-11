Zimbabwe: Warriors Slump One Spot in FIFA World Ranking

The Warriors have dropped one place on the latest FIFA Ranking announced Thursday following their early exit from the just ended Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Cameroon.

Zimbabwe's early exit from the continental finals saw them gaining a mere 0.12 points on the latest FIFA Ranking where they now occupy position 122 in the World and number 32 in Africa.

The Warriors became the first national team to bow out of contention for a place in the knockout stages of the AFCON finals after managing one win in their three group matches.

The Norman Mapeza coached side suffered a last gasp 1-0 defeat to Senegal in their opening Group B match at the continental tournament before succumbing to a shock 2-1 to neighbours Malawi which confirmed their early exit.

Zimbabwe managed to pick up a consolation 2-1 win over Guinea in their last group match but it was not enough for them to progress to the next round.

Zimbabwe's participation was under a cloud of uncertainty with the threat of a FIFA suspension and will not have made things easy for their squad.

World football's governing body had set January 3 as the date for the restoration to their posts of the members of the Zimbabwe Football Associations' (ZIFA) executive who had been removed by government order.

FIFA takes a hard line against government interference in football association affairs and warned Zimbabwe's Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) the country would be suspended from all football activity unless they stepped back.

But the SRC looked determined to clean up "corrupt officials" and boasted they are not concerned about any consequences.

Meanwhile Senegal, who went on to win their first ever AFCON trophy, retained the best spot in Africa, while Belgium were unmoved at the top of the global rankings.