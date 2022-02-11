Malawi: British Government Assists Police in Mangochi in Protecting People With Albinism in Mangochi

In a bid to strengthen safety and security of people with albinism and revamping security in general in Mangochi, Deputy British High Commissioner David Pert has donated security equipment to 14 Community Policing Forums (CPFs) under Senior Chief Mponda.

The envoy handed over the equipment at Mangochi Town Multipurpose Hall on February 10, 2022 whereby 80 members from different CPFs, APAM and traditional healers attended.

According to the Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sub-Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, the main aim was to handover security equipment such as reflecting jackets, torches, and whistles to the community policing forums in order to ease the challenges encountered when discharging their duties.

Speaking to the gathering Fert emphasized that: "The fight against this gross violation of human rights calls for a concerted multi stakeholder approach. It is important that the British government joins hands with the community to ensure that their work is simplified and achieve the desired goal."

The diplomat said it is their hope that the donation will go a long way in addressing some of the challenges that the police is facing although realising that more support is needed.

In his speech, Happy Mkandawire, Commissioner for Eastern Region, thanked the British government for the "timely support".

Commissioner Mkandawire said that the Malawi Police Service (MPS) saw it vital that the fight cannot be won if members of the community are not involved.

"As much as the region has recorded a significant reduction in such cases, the Community Policing structures, which act as watchdogs in the villages have many challenges and the donation will greatly ease their work," Mkandawire said.

Echoing the same, Senior Chief Mponda commended the British government through Police for considering his area.

Mponda added that the equipment will empower, motivate and strengthen the good coordination between the communities and police.

According to records, from January 2021 to date, Mangochi Police registered a single incident whereby Saidi Daiton a person with albinism was brutally killed on January 27, 2021. Police successfully arrested all 5 suspects and recovered Daiton's body parts.

The District Commissioner Dr. Raphael Piringu, Mangochi Police Officer In-charge Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Mr. Timothy Phiri, and Chief Executive Officer for Mangochi Municipal Council Abubakar Nkhoma are some of the notable top officials who were present at the function, according to Sub-Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi.