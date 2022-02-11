Kenya: Sabina Chege's Utterances Are an Admission of Looming Defeat - Muthama

Nairobi — United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Chairman Johnson Muthama has said recent utterances by Murang'a Women Representative Sabina Chege suggesting the possibility of rigging elections "show that Azimio La Umoja has no support on the ground".

Muthama said Friday in his Twitter account that the Raila Odinga-led coalition had already shown signs of defeat based on Chege's comments suggesting that Azimio la Umoja can only achieve election victory through rigging.

The UDA Chairman affirmed that free and fair elections are the cornerstone of any democratic political system.

"They've conceded defeat 7 months to election. INTERESTING!!!" said Muthama.

The utterances made by the Murang'a Women Representative sparked fresh controversy in Kenya's succession politics after claimed that the government would aide Odinga to rig the presidential election slated on August 9, 2022.

"I have heard others saying we rigged, there is some truth in it. So, if we managed to rig, even this one we can. They think they are the smartest," she said during a tour of Western region on Thursday while in the company of other Azimio La Umoja-leaning MPs.

Leaders and supporters of Deputy President William Ruto challenged Chege to substantiate her remarks.

Sabina belongs to the Jubilee Party wing of President Uhuru Kenyatta who is backing Odinga for the presidency in the August election, in what is promising to be a battle royale with the Deputy President who ditched the ruling party for United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Different political parties have upped their vote-hunting campaigns across the country in efforts to woo voters into supporting them in the high-stakes elections that will see president Uhuru Kenyatta retire from the country's top seat after a 10-year stint.