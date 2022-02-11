Kenya: Safaricom to Pilot Smart Vehicle Tracking System

Nairobi — Safaricom is planning to pilot an IoT (Internet of Things) powered smart vehicle tracking system which provides insights into journey duration, vehicle speed, route information, fuel consumption, and driver behavior.

The Telematics solution integrates with the vehicle's onboard computer, collects information on several parameters that are accumulated and recorded at the end and start of each trip.

The pilot will be installed in RaajiBharij and his navigator Tauseef Khan rev-off in their Ford Mark 1, 1969 during this year's East African Safari Classic Rally.

Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom's CEO said the pilot is part of a sponsorship deal that has seen Safaricom commit Shs 1 million in support of Raaji's quest for a podium finish.

"As part of our journey to becoming a fully-fledged technology company, we are in the process of testing new IoT solutions which will allow systems, processes, machinery, and 'things' to become truly interconnected and interoperable," he said.

"We are grateful to Safaricom for their sponsorship and honored to be piloting their new smart vehicle tracking system. As far as our team's ambition for the rally is concerned, firstly we want to ensure the car is in one piece after each leg and secondly to be among the top finishers", said Raaji

The rally will begin with scrutineering at the KWSTI in Naivasha where the event will be flagged off. The action then proceeds to Sarova Woodlands in Nakuru, Coverdale in Nanyuki for two days, Kilima Camp in Amboseli for three days, Salt Lick Lodge at Taita Hills, before concluding at Ocean Sports in Watamu, where the Prize Giving Gala will be held.

Last week Safaricom also announced a Shs 6 million sponsorship for the East African Safari Classic Rally through its M-PESA platform. The Telco is also backing reigning African Rally Champion Carl 'Flash' Tundoas he targets a podium finish at the event.