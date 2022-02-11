Namibia: Cricket Play-Off Spots Nearly Secured

With the 50-over Namibian Cricket Premier League nearing its conclusion, the top four teams that will qualify for the play-offs have all but been determined.

Wanderers, who currently lead the log on 20 points, and second-placed WHS Old Boys on 18, have already secured their semifinal places, while CCD on 12 and Trustco United on eight points are nearly assured of joining them.

MR 24/7 Welwitschia, who are bottom of the log with only two points, have some matches in hand and still have a mathematical chance of making the playoffs, but they will have to start winning to do so.

They, however, face a tough task when they host the defending champions WHS Old Boys in Walvis Bay tomorrow, as the visitors will be determined to get back to winning ways after suffering a surprise defeat to United last week.

That match was evenly poised with Old Boys dismissed for 184 and United at 91/3 when the rains came and put an end to the encounter. The result had to be determined via the Duckworth Lewis System, and United got the nod, winning the match by a mere six runs.

That was Old Boys' second defeat of the season, after they had previously lost to Wanderers in the first round, but they have a lot of quality and depth and will start as firm favourites against Welwitschia, who are still searching for their first win of the season.

In their first-round encounter in Windhoek on 20 November last year, Old Boys thrashed Welwitschia by 222 runs, after amassing 331/8 and then dismissing Welwitschia for 109.

Log leaders Wanderers, meanwhile, host CCD in a match which could be a closer contest, although CCD will have to up their game.

They have won three of their six matches to date, but none of those victories were against the top teams, while Wanderers convincingly beat them by six wickets in their first round encounter on 20 November.

On that occasion, CCD were dismissed for a meagre 73, while Wanderers reached the target for the loss of four wickets.