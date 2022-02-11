Namibia: Migrants Not Allowed to Stay - Endjala

11 February 2022
New Era (Windhoek)

Omusati governor Erginus Endjala says all Angolan migrants who are returning to the region should be reported immediately, as they are no longer allowed to stay in the country.

Migrants have been returning to the region over the past two weeks by crossing the border illegally.

Those who returned believe that if they come to Namibia, they will be saved from drought, hunger and unemployment by receiving assistance from the Namibian government.

Endjala said his office has received reports of migrants moving around in the region, which is a serious concern because there is no space to accommodate them.

"If we let refugees return to the region, who is going to provide them with food and shelter, where are we getting food to cater for them? It is going to be a huge challenge if migrants return to Namibia," he reiterated.

Last month, close to 1 792 migrants were repatriated to Angola, including men, women and children who have been living at Etunda for 11 months.

The Angolan government had promised to provide temporary shelter in the Cunene province until they are dispatched to their respective homes.

Endjala stated that his office was told by the Angolan government not to allow migrants in the region because Angola is ready to provide services to its people.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X