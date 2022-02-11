Nigeria: Port Harcourt Disco Introduces New Model to Boost Electricity Supplies

<i>"So, aside from the increase of electricity needs of our valued customers, the new model will meet the challenging dynamics in our business operating environment."</sub>

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (<a target="_blank" href="https://phed.com.ng/">PHED</a>) said it has introduced a new business model to ensure steady electricity supply to users in its area of coverage.

The company's franchise states are Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers.

PHED's Managing Director, Henry Ajagbawa, gave the indication in a statement by the company's Head of Corporate Communications, John Anonyai in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

According to Mr Ajagbawa, the new service models are Maximum Demand (MD), Non-maximum Demand Post-Paid Customer (PP) and Pre-paid Metered Customers (PPM).

"This new business model will be delivered on a six-region structure, with three product managers and commercial officers supported by several linesmen.

"The new structure replaces the existing zonal structure to enable quick wins, as well as produce smart goals in an evolving business environment.

"So, aside from the increase of electricity needs of our valued customers, the new model will meet the challenging dynamics in our business operating environment," he said.

Mr Ajagbawa expressed optimism that the new model would drive performance, while monitoring PHED's operations at the product level.

According to him, PHED adopted the new plan as part of its desire to become the number one electricity distribution company in the country.

"The introduction of the new model will further help the company to achieve its objectives in spite of the challenges we face in our operations.

"The challenges range from inability to collect revenue from a large percentage of our customers, including deductions from source by authorities, restiveness and staff assault.

"Others are: inability to meet contractual agreements and making payment to Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) for energy not sold to a segment of consumers," the managing director stated.

Mr Ajagbawa solicited the support of the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies and the National Union of Electricity Employees on the implementation of the new model.