Nigeria: Port Harcourt Disco Introduces New Model to Boost Electricity Supplies

11 February 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

<i>"So, aside from the increase of electricity needs of our valued customers, the new model will meet the challenging dynamics in our business operating environment."</sub>

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (<a target="_blank" href="https://phed.com.ng/">PHED</a>) said it has introduced a new business model to ensure steady electricity supply to users in its area of coverage.

The company's franchise states are Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers.

PHED's Managing Director, Henry Ajagbawa, gave the indication in a statement by the company's Head of Corporate Communications, John Anonyai in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

According to Mr Ajagbawa, the new service models are Maximum Demand (MD), Non-maximum Demand Post-Paid Customer (PP) and Pre-paid Metered Customers (PPM).

"This new business model will be delivered on a six-region structure, with three product managers and commercial officers supported by several linesmen.

"The new structure replaces the existing zonal structure to enable quick wins, as well as produce smart goals in an evolving business environment.

"So, aside from the increase of electricity needs of our valued customers, the new model will meet the challenging dynamics in our business operating environment," he said.

Mr Ajagbawa expressed optimism that the new model would drive performance, while monitoring PHED's operations at the product level.

According to him, PHED adopted the new plan as part of its desire to become the number one electricity distribution company in the country.

"The introduction of the new model will further help the company to achieve its objectives in spite of the challenges we face in our operations.

"The challenges range from inability to collect revenue from a large percentage of our customers, including deductions from source by authorities, restiveness and staff assault.

"Others are: inability to meet contractual agreements and making payment to Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) for energy not sold to a segment of consumers," the managing director stated.

Mr Ajagbawa solicited the support of the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies and the National Union of Electricity Employees on the implementation of the new model.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X