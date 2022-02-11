Nigeria: Student Climbs Floodlight Pole to Protest Poor Facilities in Stadium

<i>"I was moved by the spirit of God to climb the pole in the stadium to draw attention to the dilapidated basic facilities in the place, I am not a thief."</sub>

Kingsley Paul, a 24-year-old 400-level student of the <a target="_blank" href="https://www.unical.edu.ng/">University of Calabar</a> on Thursday climbed one of the floodlight poles of the U.J Esuene Stadium, Calabar, to protest the dilapidated facilities in the stadium.

Mr Paul, who was rescued by some police operatives in the state, said he was "moved by the spirit of God" to climb the pole to protest.

He said he was neither a thief nor attempting to commit suicide.

"I was moved by the spirit of God to climb the pole in the stadium to draw attention to the dilapidated basic facilities in the place, I am not a thief.

"I also did not attempt to commit suicide. I am a student of philosophy in the University of Calabar, 400-level, I have no reason to want to kill myself.

"So my intention was simply to create awareness and draw government attention to the state of the stadium.

"I am aware there were some renovations of the swimming pool and basketball court but a lot of other athletes are suffering because the track and the pitch have really gone bad," he said.

He maintained that he just wanted the government to do something about the challenge, adding that he believes his mode of protest will give the place the needed attention.

Speaking with reporters, Irene Ugbo, the police spokesperson in the state, said the incident was unfortunate.

"While commending the Commander of the Dragon Squad who rescued the protester for their timely intervention," she said, adding that "their initial thought was that it was a suicide attempt."

Ms Ugbo, a superintendent of police, said upon interrogating him they discovered he climbed the floodlights to protest, as well as draw the attention of the Cross River State Government to the dilapidated state of the U.J Esuene Stadium.

"He said he is a sports lover and wasn't happy about the way a lot of the facilities within and around the stadium had been abandoned to rot away.

"We will further profile him as it will help us to know if there is a hidden intention because we won't tolerate any kind of agitation that may lead to a second #ENDSAR protest," she said.

The incident led to gridlock along the Murtala Muhammed Highway.

(<a target="_blank" href="http://www.nannews.ng">NAN</a>)