Uganda: Bobi Wine - "Why Are We Paying for Museveni's Crimes in DR Congo?"

The leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has, said it is unfortunate that the people of Uganda will shoulder the burden of the crimes committed by government during its incursion into DR Congo in the late 1990s.

This follows the decision by the International Court of Justice, which is a United Nations' top court, to order Uganda to pay Democratic Republic of Congo $325 million (Shs1.1) trillion as damages.

In his remarks on the judgment, Kyagulanyi said that it is unfortunate that the violations and plunder mentioned in the judgment were committed by a few military officers.

"Now it is the people of Uganda who have to shoulder the burden of paying reparations to such a magnitude," said Kyagulanyi in a statement seen by The Nile Post.

He said that they have no reason to disagree with the findings and orders of the court, adding that this continues to be President Museveni's behaviour both at home and abroad.

"He simply needs to be stopped. The more he stays in power illegally and against the will of the people of Uganda, he will continue to commit such crimes on the populations in Uganda and the neighbouring countries," he said.

Kyagulanyi noted that NUP pledges its commitment to adherence to the rule of law at home, and compliance with Uganda's international legal and human rights obligations.

Yesterday the government labeled 'unfair' the decision by the court to slap a $325 million (Shs1.1 trillion) bill on it, calling the decision outrageous.

In 2005, the UN court ruled that Uganda had violated international law when it occupied parts of Ituri with its troops and also supported other armed groups during the war in the province.

The court ordered the two countries to negotiate the compensation process but in 2005 DRC reported to the tribunal that negotiations had failed to yield anything and sought a final decision on the amount.

DRC asked for over $11 billion from Uganda for the occupation of Ituri.