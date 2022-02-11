Uganda - DRC Trade Forum Set for Feb 22

Kinshasa, Uganda — The Government of Uganda represented by the Embassy of Uganda in Kinshasa - Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) together with the DRC - Uganda Business Association (DUBA) represented by KTA Advocates intend to hold the 2nd Joint Business Forum in Kinshasa from the 22nd to 24th February 2022, according to a joint statement.

The forum aims to promote trade between the two countries through sharing information on improved trade facilitation, enhance trade in goods and services as well as promote investment opportunities.

It will offer a platform for sharing the rich business potential that exists between the two sister countries and exploring ways of economically leveraging from the cordial bilateral relations that have been heightened by continuous engagements at the highest level.

Specifically, the seminar will give a general overview of doing business in both Uganda and the DRC presenting the necessary legal requirements and incentives to business community; will introduce business and investment opportunities in both Uganda and DRC, and recommend better ways of facilitating trade between the two countries.

"The time to trade, tour and invest in each other's capitals and countries is now. There is a need to tap into the available capacities and opportunities for trade in a more focused and comprehensive manner," an official said.

"There are already supportive mechanisms that can allow commerce to flourish if we choose to take on the mantle, such as commissioning of the joint infrastructure project that links the two countries. The others are, the Bilateral Air Services Agreement that permits Uganda Airlines and Eagle Air to fly to Kinshasa and more."