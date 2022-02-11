Malawi: Eleven Members of Parliament Risks Losing Their Parliamentary Seats for Failing to Declare Their Assets

Chairperson of the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament, Joyce Chitsulo has said the committee will write the office of the speaker to impose sanctions on eleven members of Parliament who failed to declare their assets.

She said the committee met on the matter.

Chitsulo said her committee met the membership of parliament and councilors who did not declare their assets to hear from them reasons they failed to declare.

Chitsulo said they got a report from the office of assets declaration that 32 members of Parliament and 175 councillors did not declare their assets and the Committee conducted an inquiry where the members were invited.

According to Chitsulo the inquiry found that eight MPs failed to submit their annual update while 3 MPs did not declare their assets at all and the rest were cleared.

On Councilors, Chitsulo said a letter will be sent to responsible office for action.

Without mentioning their names, Chitsulo said the sanctions include removal from office.