Zambia: Honeymoon for Zambia's Hichilema Drawing to a Close As Economic Crunch Time Looms

analysis

Despite increases in public spending, the president's approach to corruption and his efforts to repair the nation's shattered economy will ultimately determine how his tenure is judged.

Almost six months after the high expectations created by his historic landslide victory over Edgar Lungu and his promises of fundamental reform, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema's halo has begun slipping slightly.

'HH', as he is widely dubbed, secured the top job on his sixth attempt, inspiring embattled democrats across Africa. But governing is proving even more difficult than ousting a deeply entrenched incumbent.

Lungu bequeathed a mountain of problems to his successor, including a national debt of $14.71-billion, rocketing inflation and a mining sector crippled by toxic relations with private mining companies. He also left rampant corruption and cronyism in the civil service and an authoritarian ethos in which opposition voices were largely suppressed.

HH has certainly addressed the last problem, as Neo Simutanyi, Head of the Centre for Policy Dialogue in Lusaka, told ISS Today. The president engaged the public more, including through social media, responding to its concerns and throwing open the political space. HH's firing of the security chiefs who presided over Lungu's oppressive political system was also praised.

Simutanyi...